'Say vagina with confidence' - Elvie asks Talker Tailor to break barriers

Elvie, a global femtech company that develops smarter technology for women, has appointed Talker Tailor Trouble Maker as its first UK communications agency following a competitive pitch.



Talker Tailor is tasked with 'encouraging more media houses to say vagina with confidence and vigour' while increasing awareness of the Elvie Trainer, an award-winning pelvic floor trainer, which has fans including the Kardashians and Gywneth Paltrow.

It will also help launch the new silent, cordless Elvie Pump, which the compnay describes as the 'world's first entirely discreet breast pump'. New ground has already been broken during this campaign – last weekend at London Fashion Week – where model and new mum Valerie Garcia (pictured) used a breast pump while navigating the catwalk.

Model uses breast pump on London Fashion Week catwalk https://t.co/QrqXywRlEN — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 15, 2018



Elvie's CEO Tania Boler is a renowned technology pioneer and one of the leading voices in a next generation of female-focused and female-developed 'femtech' brands.



Talker Tailor co-founder Gary Wheeldon said: "Breasts and vaginas, written by women for women, have been sidelined into tiny media verticals for far too long. It’s time for people to change their ways and understand that it’s ok to chat personal."



Elvie CMO Darren Goode said: "We are thrilled to be working with the Talker Tailor team. Their passion and enthusiasm for our mission, combined with their fearlessness in taking on taboo subjects around women’s health, made them the obvious choice."

Talker Tailor, on PRWeek's list of seven new agencies to watch in 2017, hasn't worked in the femtech space before but has looked after a number of small and new businesses, including BOL Foods.

It also replaced Hope&Glory on the Deliveroo brief in June and won clients including Burger & Lobster and Wagamama last year.