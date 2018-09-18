Play The PRWeek U.S. 20th Anniversary Trivia Quiz!

The PRWeek 20th Anniversary Trivia Quiz

Terms and Conditions

1. This is a contest to win one of three (3) gift cards by playing PRWeek’s 20th Anniversary Trivia Quiz from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20 inclusive and sharing your results on Twitter with @PRWeekUS tagged in the results tweet. Only entries shared on Twitter will be considered. This contest is valid only in the U.S.

Of the shared quiz results that score 10/15 and better ("PR guru" or if failing to meet that level, then it will be next nearest number of correction questions), three winners will be chosen at random to win one of three (3) gift cards.

2. All winners will be determined solely by the above criteria. Results shared without the @PRWeekUS tag will not be counted.

3. Only one entry will be accepted per contestant.

4. Odds of winning will not increase by retweeting one’s own best quiz results tweet, or by sharing one’s quiz results multiple times across social media.

5. Results tweets must not include any defamatory, offensive, or unlawful content.

6. Of the shared results that follow the above criteria, the final winners will be chosen at random by PRWeek’s editorial team. Three (3) winners will receive one of three (3) gift cards with values of $100, $75, and $25. Winners will be contacted on Twitter by @PRWeekUS.

7. PRWeek does not accept any responsibility for late or lost entries due to the internet.

8. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these rules by entering this competition.

9. Current and former employees of PRWeek and Haymarket Media are ineligible to win prizes.

10. The deadline for submissions of best results tweets for PRWeek’s 20th Anniversary Trivia Quiz to PRWeek’s Twitter (@PRWeekUS) is 11:59 p.m. EST, Thursday, September 20.