Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Rowan Benecke has a new gig. The veteran of Burson-Marsteller and Text100 has joined Ruder Finn as its chief growth officer, a month after exiting Burson Cohn & Wolfe. He’s reporting to CEO Kathy Bloomgarden in the new role and leading business development, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and key client relationships.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon walked back comments he made this week saying he’s smarter than President Donald Trump and could beat him in an election. Appearing on ABC News’ This Week, Dimon said, "I shouldn’t have said it. It also proves I would not be a good politician."

Move over, Jeff Bezos. Another tech magnate has bought a legacy media outlet. Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff has purchased Time from Meredith for $190 million. Meredith is holding on to other titles such as Fortune, Money, and Sports Illustrated, at least for now.

Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court is no longer a sure thing after two Republican senators said a woman’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her in high school should be investigated. The accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, has detailed the allegations, previously made anonymously, to The Washington Post.

President Donald Trump’s tweeting and retweeting on Monday morning has been mostly focused on the response to Hurricane Florence, including uncharacteristic tweets in Spanish and about pets. Trump has also doubled down on protectionist language, saying, "If countries will not make fair deals with us, they will be ‘tariffed!’"