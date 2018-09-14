Weight Watchers turns to Edelman to handle global consumer PR

NEW YORK: Weight Watchers has brought on Edelman to handle global consumer PR.

The company selected Edelman last month after meeting with other agencies as part of an RFP process. The firm will lead global consumer PR and provide strategic counsel on influencers and ambassadors, said Stacie Sherer, SVP of corporate communications at Weight Watchers. Edelman is also working on ongoing campaigns.

In February, Weight Watchers said it is transitioning into a global, purpose-driven brand, which was the catalyst for reassessing agency partners, Sherer added.

"We were looking for a partner who shared that vision and had the global mindset and capabilities to bring our new purpose to life, which is to inspire healthy habits for real life for people, families, communities, the world, for everyone," she explained.

Weight Watchers wants to strengthen its reputation, better define and grow "the Weight Watchers impact," and increase revenue to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020, driven primarily by new member growth and improved retention, it said in a statement.

Edelman staffers working on the account include MD and global account adviser Suzy Kiwala; Debbie Lobel, EVP, is global account lead. Budget information was not disclosed.

M Booth was the incumbent on the account. The transition period ended this month.

"M Booth was a strong partner over the last three years," said Sherer. "They had such passion and put their heart and souls into the brand and we appreciate the work they did."

"M Booth partnered with Weight Watchers for nearly three years," said M Booth CEO Dale Bornstein. "We’re very proud that we were able to contribute to the brand’s success during a pivotal time in their reinvention journey. We wish them much success in the future,"

Weight Watchers also works with Ketchum, which handles comms for science and clinical research for the company. Teneo manages its corporate positioning and corporate communications. Those relationships will continue, said Sherer.

Last July, Weight Watchers promoted Sherer to SVP of corporate comms, a newly created role at the company, reporting to CEO Mindy Grossman.

Weight Watchers said it had 4.5 million subscribers in Q2, down from 4.6 million in the previous quarter but up 27.6% year-over-year. Its $407.9 million in revenue in the quarter beat analysts’ expectations.