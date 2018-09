Plus: The podcast team discusses W2O's Bob Pearson stepping down from his role, Martin Sorrell unveiling his plans for S4 Capital, Apple's new product launch, and more.

Sally Susman, Pfizer's EVP of corporate affairs, joins Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch on this week's episode to discuss her role at the company. Susman also talks about trends in PR and marcomms trends in the pharma industry.

The team also gives its thoughts on the week's top news in PR and communications, which includes W2O Group's Bob Pearson stepping down; Martin Sorrell unveiling his plans for S4 Capital; MDC seeking a new CEO; and Apple's new product launch.