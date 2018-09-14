In brief: Wall Street English hires Another Word, Approach adds trio, Havas launches climate initiative

Volpa opens second office in Dundee

Volpa has opened an office in Dundee. The independent, full-service agency, which is headquartered in Perth, has gown its headcount by 30 per cent in the past 18 months. Volpa has several clients based in Dundee and North Fife, including Dundee Heritage Trust, Water’s Edge, The Carling Property Group and St Andrews Aquarium. "Dundee was the natural choice for a second office," Volpa CEO Tricia Fox said. "We are already working with a good many clients in Dundee and North Fife and we are mindful of the burgeoning business opportunities that continue to open up due to the city’s recent transformation. It is a fantastic time to be in Dundee, particularly with the opening of the new V&A Museum."

Wall Street English appoints Another Word as global PR lead

Adult English language education provider Wall Street English has appointed Another Word Communications as its global PR agency. The agency will report to Paul Clarke, chief marketing officer, working on global creative campaigns and ongoing press office activity as the business expands. Wall Street English has more than 400 learning worldwide, providing tuition to 200,000 students. The business was recently sold by Pearson to Baring Private Equity Asia and CITIC Capital. Clarke said: "With future global growth planned, PR will play an important role in developing our reputation as a significant global player in English learning and monetising our significant investment in our teaching platform to date."

More briefs: Weber Shandwick grows in Scotland, Westover Group appoints agency, Eden serves ping pong bar



Havas launches carbon offset scheme

Havas Group has launched a carbon offset scheme called the Climate Solidarity Initiative, through its agencies Havas Paris, Havas Events and BETC, which it plans to roll out globally. The scheme, launched during the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco on 12-14 September, aims help offset the carbon produced from campaigns across all media. Based on a method by specialist carbon strategy consultants Carbone 4, the scheme establishes a correlation between the total cost of a production and its carbon footprint. It works out a financial contribution to be included in the overall production budget, representing around 0.2 per cent of the total, with funds invested in accredited projects in Peru and France. Clients will receive a carbon offset certificate to incorporate into their own carbon balance.

Approach adds three to team

PR consultancy Approach has added three new hires (above) to strengthen its digital, B2B and retail offering. Sarah Kroon has become business development director, Shona England-Lees joins as a senior account executive, and Betty Adams as a junior account executive. Suzanne Watson, managing director of the West Yorkshire agency, said: "Our three new starters offer a varied skill set that really enhances our offering across all sectors but particularly in manufacturing and retail. "The passion that Sarah, Shona and Betty show for this business and our clients’ business is exactly what continues to set us apart as a consultancy – our love for what we do genuinely impacts on the campaigns we deliver for our clients and the award-winning results we continue to secure." The agency’s six-strong team has worked with clients including United Carpets & Beds, Durham Distillery and Acorn Stairlifts.