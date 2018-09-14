Breakfast Briefing: Expect Amazon HQ2 announcement by end of year

Plus: It's the end of an iconic car brand with its roots in the 1960s.

Don’t hold your breath too long if you’re waiting for Amazon to announce the location of its second headquarters. CEO Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday that the ecommerce giant will unveil the HQ2 winner by the end of the year. Twenty cities and regions, all of which have rolled out the red carpet for Amazon with tax incentives and months-long campaigns, are in the running.

One iconic brand is facing extinction. The last Volkswagen Beetles will roll off the assembly line next summer, the company said yesterday. Demand for the model has been down dramatically from its heyday, with only 15,000 units sold last year; in the late 1960s, VW sold more than 400,000 per year. Like the Rolling Stones, this Beetle could have a pricey goodbye tour (or several), with Volkswagen planning a Final Edition for next year.

Another iconic brand is trying a comeback in unfamiliar territory. Kodak, which declared bankruptcy six years ago, has partnered with fashion retailer Forever 21 on a nostalgia-heavy clothing line. As Vox put it, "If Kodak is going to stage a comeback in consumers’ hearts, it needs the teens."

More information about Facebook’s plans to fight disinformation: the social network will begin fact-checking photos and videos, labelling posts it finds to be misleading as such. The company has been putting image and video fact-checking through its paces since this spring with France’s AFP.

Political primary season, more accurately known as "the silly season" in many cases, is finally over. Incumbent New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo trounced left-flank challenger Cynthia Nixon in a closely watched race on Thursday. However, Cuomo’s presidential aspirations may have taken a major hit.