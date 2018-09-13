Harman names Darrin Shewchuk as comms, public affairs head

As VP of communications and public affairs at the Samsung subsidiary, Shewchuk will report to president and CEO Dinesh Paliwal.

STAMFORD, CT: Samsung subsidiary Harman International has named Darrin Shewchuk as VP of public affairs and communications.

Shewchuk is overseeing external and internal comms, digital corporate communications, global communications, government relations, CSR, change management, and community relations activities, according to a company statement.

Based in Harman’s Stamford, Connecticut, headquarters, he is reporting to president and CEO Dinesh Paliwal.

Shewchuk said via email that he is overseeing a global team of about 30, with seven direct reports. He started in the role on August 25.

Harman’s business is focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets. It has 3,000 employees in the U.S. "Harman is a company at the center of almost every major technology trend going on today -- autonomous driving, urban mobility, AI, and voice assistants, to name a few," he said, via email. "So it’s an opportunity rich environment for integrated storytelling where all of those trends intersect."

Samsung acquired Harman in 2017 in an all-cash deal valued at $8 billion.

"If anything, the communications department has gained from Samsung’s scale, resources, deep industry expertise in areas such as consumer electronics, and global brand recognition," Shewchuk said.

Harman’s agency roster includes ICR, Text100, Matter Communications, Hamilton Place Strategies, and others.

Shewchuk has worked at Harman since 2008, joining the company as director of corporate communications, a role he held for seven years before becoming senior director of corporate comms and lead on connected car communications. Previously, Shewchuk worked at BlackBerry/QNX Software Systems, Bell Canada, and Telesat Canada.

His predecessor at Harman, Paula Davis, has joined Colgate-Palmolive as chief communications officer, reporting to chairman and CEO Ian Cook. She served as Harman’s SVP of corporate affairs and communications and chief of staff to the CEO for five years.

"I’m very excited to be at Colgate -- amazing leadership, iconic brands, and outstanding culture of innovation and also sustainability -- all areas communications plays a vital role to elevate," Davis said, via LinkedIn message.