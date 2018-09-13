Brunswick hires CNBC's Nikhil Deogun as Americas CEO

Deogun was editor-in-chief and SVP of business news at the network.

NEW YORK: Brunswick Group has named Nikhil Deogun as CEO of the Americas and U.S. senior partner, the firm said on Thursday.

Starting on October 1, Deogun will report to Brunswick CEO Neal Wolin. Managing the firm’s U.S. business, Deogun will advise clients both in the U.S. and worldwide on financial, commercial, M&A, and political issues. Brunswick has about 300 staffers in the Americas, including Brazil.

"In today’s world, every company is in some ways a media company with its own story to tell, not only through traditional media channels but also directly," Deogun said. "Understanding how to tell that story responsibly and engagingly is similar to the challenge journalism faces."

Former U.S. senior partner Steve Lipon left the agency in April 2017 and later launched his own firm, Gladstone Place Partners, that October. Mark Palmer, who was serving as U.S. managing partner for the past two years, will return to client work, running the firm's Dallas office.

Deogun most recently worked at CNBC, where he was editor-in-chief and SVP of business news. He was responsible for all editorial content on daily live news programming, and helped to build and lead the network’s events and conference business, according to a statement from Brunswick. Previously, he was deputy managing editor at The Wall Street Journal, where he oversaw financial and international coverage and the newspaper’s network of international bureaus and correspondents.

Deogun previously served as editor of the media and marketing group, editor of the money and investing section, and deputy bureau chief in Washington, DC. He started working at the Journal in 1994 as a reporter covering M&A and corporate finance.

Brunswick promoted Wolin to CEO in February as former chief executive Susan Gilchrist moved into the role of chair of global clients.

The agency also appointed Ash Spiegelberg and Rory Macpherson as office heads of San Francisco and Shanghai in June. Agency veterans Christopher Hannegan, Richard Jacques, and Eric Savitz departed Brunswick this year.

Brunswick's global revenue declined 5% in 2017 to $255.9 million.

CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman said in a memo to network staff that managing editor Nick Dunn, VP of news coverage Lacy O’Toole, VP of business news programming Craig Bengtson, and VP of business news specials Scott Matthews will lead day-to-day TV operations. They will report to Hoffman.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for Nik, a testament to his management and leadership skills and an acknowledgment of the extraordinary contributions he has made to help build the CNBC brand and business," Hoffman said in the memo. "Nik brought well-honed journalistic chops and integrity, commercial instincts, and an exceptional work ethic to his time here."

The network is also restructuring its leadership under Satpal Brainch, newly hired president of CNBC Business News Worldwide, Hoffman said.

This story was updated on September 13 with additional information and quotes from Deogun and Hoffman.