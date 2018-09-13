Paving a more effective path to the C-suite

Leaders from Bayer and Cision recently huddled to share best practices on relationship building, measuring for real impact, and more.

While PR has certainly made great strides to prove its value to the C-suite, the journey is far from over. To provide a better roadmap, three top industry leaders recently convened to offer some invaluable counsel.

It starts with relationships – internal and external. On the former, it’s all about breaking silos. For the latter, it’s about establishing consistent rapport with leaders from other disciplines that have often gone uncontacted before.

In terms of measurement, it’s not enough to know that you have to do it. You need a plan to do it well and an honest commitment to seeing that plan through.

These are but a couple of the many tactical insights shared in this video, the second in a two-part series featuring Cision CEO Kevin Akeroyd, who sits down with Bayer’s Ray Kerins (SVP of comms, government relations, and policy) and Chris Loder (VP of external comms).

Check out the first video from this series for more valuable insights on influencer outreach, the first rule of media relations, and avoiding some of the most common pitfalls PR pros tend to make.