IOC strategic comms director Rebecca Edwards to exit

The International Olympic Committee's strategic communications director Rebecca Edwards is leaving the sports body at the end of November, PRWeek can reveal.

Edwards has held the senior comms role at the Olympic Games’ peak body since April 2017.

She confirmed her departure to PRWeek, but could not provide any further details at this stage.

Edwards has extensive experience in marcoms, and was the chief communications officer at General Electric (GE) Oil & Gas prior to joining the IOC.

She has also been global director of employee communications at GE and group senior VP at New York PR firm Ruder Finn.

The Massachusetts native has also worked at the Wallace Foundation, a non-profit educational organisation.

Edwards started out in journalism at the Dow Jones News Service and Wall Street Journal.

She is a competitive rower and had relocated from London with her husband and two children to take up the Lausanne-based role.