SoulCycle hires Carolyn Chiang Rosebrough as comms head

She was most recently consumer marketing lead and SVP at FleishmanHillard.

NEW YORK: SoulCycle has hired Carolyn Chiang Rosebrough as VP and head of PR and communications.

She stepped into the role this month with responsibility for SoulCycle’s brand and reputation globally, including vision and strategy for PR, corporate communications, and internal comms, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"I could not be prouder to join this joyful and inspired squad for its next chapter," she said in a LinkedIn post. Chiang Rosebrough and a SoulCycle representative could not be immediately reached for further comment.

The last person to lead communications at SoulCycle was Gabby Etrog Cohen, who was SVP of PR and brand strategy at the fitness brand. Etrog Cohen, who joined SoulCycle eight years ago as its fifth corporate employee, left on May 1. She told PRWeek in July that she was not ready to announce her next move.

A job post on LinkedIn for the head of PR and comms at SoulCycle described the full-time role as based in New York and reporting to CEO Melanie Whelan with a place on its leadership team. The brand had 85 locations in North America as of April, according to a statement.

In June, SoulCycle launched a new media division led by Gregory Gittrich, SVP of digital media; Laurel Pinson, VP of content; and Angela Bowers, senior director of casting and creative development.

Before joining SoulCycle, Chiang Rosebrough worked for more than nine years at FleishmanHillard in various roles, most recently as consumer marketing lead and SVP. She has also worked at Bite Communications and Ketchum, according to her LinkedIn account.