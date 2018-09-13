Mick Mahoney joins list of senior Ogilvy departures as turmoil continues

Ogilvy UK chief creative officer is following Emma de la Fosse, Charlie Rudd and Clare Donald out of the door as the fallout from its restructure continues.

Mick Mahoney resigned from his role as chief creative officer at Ogilvy UK this week. He leaves without a job to go to and is the fourth senior departure in less than three months.

His fellow chief creative officer Emma de la Fosse quit last week to join Digitas UK. Chief client officer Charlie Rudd has left without a job to go to and chief production officer Clare Donald has moved to MDC Partners’ Unreasonable Studios as global managing director.

Michael Frohlich, chief executive of Ogilvy UK, said he did not expect any more departures and that the sole remaining chief creative officer, Charlie Wilson, remains in place. Frohlich was responsible for overseeing a restructure of the agency to consolidate its sub-brands, including the creative shop Ogilvy & Mather, into a single P&L.

He said that a new creative leadership structure would be revealed shortly. Among the names believed to be in the frame for the top job are Dede Laurentino, currently a global executive creative director.

Frohlich said: "We’d like to thank Mick for his contributions and wish him well in his next chapter. Since taking over as chief executive, I have been working with the leadership team to transform how we creatively deliver for our clients and we will be announcing our new creative vision and structure in the coming weeks."

Mahoney joined Ogilvy & Mather in 2016 to replace Gerry Human as chief creative officer. He previously led the creative department at Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R (now Y&R London) as executive creative director.

"We have built an incredibly exciting and dynamic team in under two years. And had a huge amount of fun doing it," Mahoney said. "I’ll leave Ogilvy bursting with more talent, ambition and clients. Now is the right time for me to move on and I wish Ogilvy continued success."

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign