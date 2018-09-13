Why apply for the Creative Mentoring Project?

PRWeek UK and the PRCA Creative Group have launched a new mentoring scheme to encourage and nurture creative talent in PR. Here are a few reasons to apply, maybe one applies to you...

You are a woman struggling to have your creative voice heard in your agency.

If this is you, you’re not the first. While the creative role in PR is still relatively new, it seems it is a role which has skewed towards the guys. There isn’t any single, or even good, reason for this. But a great way to change it is for more women to put themselves forward, to train themselves, to accept mentoring. This could be the mentoring you need. We have some brilliant female CDs on the programme, all of whom will recognise your particular situation.

You don’t know the difference between An Idea and An Award-Winning "Oh My Days That’s Freaking Genius" Idea.

Well, exactly.

You want to learn how to go from brief to "I’ve got it…"

It only takes a second to have a great idea. But to can take weeeeeeeeks to get to that second part. We can help.

You are an introvert.

The stereotype for this role is pretty brash. But we’d say at least half our panel of mentors would describe themselves as introverts. Noisy, loud, pushy, sure we may have some of those too, but some of the very best, some of the most awarded are all pretty quiet and pretty thoughtful and arguably closer to having what you might think of as a ‘planners mindset’.

Learn from the best: PRWeek UK and PRCA launch Creative Mentoring Project



You are black, Asian or of any other ethnic minority.

Original thinking is colour-blind. A lot of very bright people think we need a lot more ethnic diversity in PR, particularly in creative roles. We do, too.

You live/work outside of London.

We have a couple of mentors from outside London, but the bald truth is most of the industry’s CDs are based there. Skype & FaceTime, however, make remote-mentoring entirely possible. So if you’re outside London and want a creative mentor, this could be the scheme for you.

You work in healthcare, tech or corporate PR.

Creativity is not just for consumer. Your clients are probably asking for creativity. Your MD is probably wishing s/he had more creative nous within the agency. You still need to solve problems and find new approaches to age-old issues.

You already work for a brilliant creative director.

That’s great and useful and wonderful and lucky you. But learning from two people is likely to tell you more than learning from one.

Nick Woods is creative partner at Well Hello; Jo Chappel is creative director at Fever PR