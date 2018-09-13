Breakfast Briefing: MDC CEO Scott Kauffman stepping down

MDC Partners is looking for a new CEO. Scott Kauffman is stepping down from the holding company’s top job amid cutbacks from clients and slower new business growth, according to The Wall Street Journal. He’ll stay in the role until a replacement is found. MDC has majority investments in PR firms including Allison+Partners, KWT Global, and Hunter Public Relations.

This time around… Facebook is much better prepared to fight back against election interference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a lengthy blog post published on Wednesday. Zuckerberg acknowledged that "in 2016, we were not prepared for the coordinated information operations we now regularly face."

But will a crackdown on fake news lead to cries of anti-conservative bias? That’s something Google will be hearing more about in the days to come after a video surfaced of top Alphabet executives reacting to 2016 election results with measured disappointment. Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Pascale hyperbolically tweeted, "Google needs to explain why this isn’t a threat to the republic."

.@google needs to explain why this isn’t a threat to the Republic. Watch the video. Google believes they can shape your search results and videos to make you "have their values". Open borders. Socialism. Medicare 4 all. Congressional hearings! Investigatehttps://t.co/jlbSgMMrLT — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 12, 2018

If Nike was asking the public to take sides by placing controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the center of its Just Do It 30th anniversary campaign, young consumers are backing the sportswear brand. Forty-four percent of consumers ages 18 to 34 supported Nike’s decision to feature Kaepernick, while 32% opposed it, according to a poll by SSRS Omnibus. A majority of consumers (52%) aged 35 to 44 backed Nike’s campaign, while 37% did not.

Here’s what two brands are doing to help those displaced by Hurricane Florence. Airbnb has enabled its disaster response tool, which urges hosts to open their homes for free, in a large part of the Southeast through October 1. Lyft, meanwhile, is giving $25,000 to its Relief Rides program, which helps to get people out of the hurricane’s path.