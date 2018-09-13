BCW appoints veteran foreign affairs PR

International comms specialist Nicholas Lunt has joined Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) as managing director for comms in Brussels, reporting to CEO Karen Massin.

The appointment is the latest in a series of staff changes following the merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe by WPP in February.

Lunt previously spent a decade as managing director at Ogilvy & Mather in Brussels from 1993-2003, before moving to Baghdad as PR & comms adviser to the first elected Prime Ministers in post-Saddam Hussein Iraq, followed by a year in Kabul where he was NATO’s civilian spokesman.

"The global merger between Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe to create BCW will help ensure our Brussels offer becomes ever more compelling and competitive," explained Lunt.

"The Brussels team already has a strong local reputation for deep EU institutional knowledge, industry expertise, excellent digital capabilities and for acting as a hub for pan-European projects. "My priority is to build on these solid foundations and to significantly expand our reach.

"Our mission remains creative thinking that effectively links government relations and corporate communications to produce strategic and dynamic results for our clients. It is very good to be back in HQ Europe."

From 2009 Lunt was based in Dubai, leading Middle East PR operations for M:Communications and then Instinctif Partners.

BCW Brussels CEO Karen Massin said: "I am delighted that Nick has joined us. His extensive experience in foreign affairs, defence and international corporate communications will be a huge asset for our private and public sector clients.

"Nick’s arrival is a coup for our Brussels team; it demonstrates our commitment to seeking the best talent in the business to ensure that we continue to deliver world-class integrated public affairs and comms solutions across all European countries and channels."

Dennis Abbott, current head of the Brussels communications team, becomes managing director for comms and media relations.

In other new appointments at BCW, Belgian national Bruno Fierens joins the Brussels comms team as manager with responsibility for corporate communications and multi-market projects, while Anne van Heijst has joined the BCW Government Relations team as a client executive focusing on competition, tax and technology.