In brief: Weber Shandwick grows in Scotland, Westover Group appoints agency, Eden serves ping pong bar

Eden wins ping pong bar brand

Eden Public Relations has won a deal to deliver a comprehensive comms programme to launch Serve, a new entertainment brand which combines ping pong with a bar and food. The debut Serve venue opened in Birmingham city centre last month, with others set to follow over the next two years. Eden’s brief is to introduce new customers to brand, delivering a venue launch campaign, covering media and public relations and blogger outreach.

More briefs: Sorted picks Manc Frank, Perceptive wins health business, Printerland hires Rumpus

David Smith, managing partner at Serve, said: "We’re working closely with the team as we launch our flagship venue and it’s exciting to see their news-driven and detailed strategy come to life." Kathryn Greenwood, joint managing director at Eden added: "This fabulous new concept is the first of its kind outside of London and has already seen a great deal of interest from press and influencers."

Weber Shandwick boosts Scotland team

Weber Shandwick has added seven team members to its Scotland branches in Aberdeen and Edinburgh. Account managers Jamie Hepburn, Lorna Irvine, and Laura Hamilton have joined Weber Shandwick’s client teams in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, while Catriona Timoney who has joined the business as an associate in the Edinburgh office.

Meanwhile, three new recruits are joining the apprenticeship programme in Scotland – Anna Longton, Amy Moore and Iain Hall. Moray Macdonald, managing director of Weber Shandwick in Scotland said: "The last twelve months has been transformational for our business in Scotland and by bringing in talented team members with a range of different skills and backgrounds we have been able to challenge competitor agencies spanning advertising, creative and digital."

Westover Group appoints Liz Lean PR

Motoring business the Westover Group has appointed Liz Lean PR as its retained agency as it approaches its centenary. Operating from 28 locations across Dorset and Wiltshire and representing 15 vehicle manufacturers, including Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, and Toyota, Westover plans to work with Liz Lean PR on brand awareness, positioning and strategy.

Liz Willingham, managing director at Liz Lean PR, said: "We are delighted to have been selected by the Westover Group to provide comprehensive public relations support, especially as it heads towards its centenary in 5 years’ time. From our first contact with the Westover Group, we’ve been inspired by the company’s ambition and look forward to delivering its objectives."

Speed wins The International Food & Drink Event 2019

Food, drink and hospitality events business Fresh Montgomery has appointed Speed as its PR agency to promote The International Food & Drink Event 2019 (IFE 2019). Speed’s dedicated food and hospitality team will deliver a multi-channel supplier and buyer campaign designed to increase awareness of IFE 2019, drive attendance at the event and position it as an innovation centre. Celebrating its 21st outing in 2019, IFE attracts around 27,000 attendees including 1,350 exhibitors, and will use the strapline A Taste of Tomorrow for its promotion.

Georgina Preston, portfolio marketing manager at Fresh Montgomery, said: "With the industry changing and new challenges lying ahead, we want our PR agency to have fresh ideas and be really forward thinking. I am really looking forward to working with Speed on what promises to be our most inspiring event yet."

Lansons promotes director to management board

Reputation management consultancy Lansons has promoted director Claire Southeard to its management board. It follows her appointment by the agency last October, from her role as head of content at Bell Pottinger’s Engage brand. Southeard’s role is to speed up the development, transformation and integration of Lansons’ digital, content and marketing offer.

Tony Langham, chief executive of Lansons, said: "Clients want two kinds of services from strategic consultancies: reputation management and integrated marketing. Claire has already been central to bringing our content offering to an exciting place. Her success to date, together with her previous managerial experience, make her a natural for our management board."

Hanover Health hunts for talent through Mackay Award

Comms and policy consultancy Hanover has launched the 2018 Mackay Award to help develop new talent in its healthcare practice. The winner will take part in a paid six-month development programme, including experience in Hanover Health’s specialist comms and policy teams in London, Brussels and Dublin, a work placement at Health Service Journal and at a health charity, and attending Wired Health conference and an international cancer conference.

The programme – which starts in January 2019 and is for talent with less than one year’s work experience – also includes a project on health and cancer communications and policy to be published as a Hanover thought leadership piece. The award is dedicated to one of Hanover’s founders, Gregor Mackay, who died in 2005 eight weeks after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Applicants can apply at Hanover's website or by contacting Anastasia Tole at atole@hanovercomms.com.