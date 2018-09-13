Pride in London comms director launches 'UK's most diverse and inclusive' agency

The volunteer director of comms for Pride in London and former Weber Shandwick associate director is launching an agency aiming to be the "most inclusive and diverse out there".

Asad Dhunna has launched agency The Unmistakables today (13 September) with clients including start-up fashion brand LaBante London and drinks business Proud Beer.

Initial work includes helping LaBante London launch its Autumn/Winter range through an influencer-led campaign called "Wear it Like You Own It", and a series of events with restaurant chain Dishoom and Gaysians, an LGBT community group, to mark the scrapping of Section 377 in India, which criminalised homosexual acts.



Dhunna told PRWeek: "The Unmistakables is setting out to help senior leaders make campaigns, products and businesses more representative of UK society.

"People from minorities care about the same things that the majority does - but we have our own set of challenges such as marital pressures and questions around identity and fitting in.

"These need to be accounted for in the office. What’s more, they are fertile grounds for extremely creative campaigns that can change the world, but due to a lack of representation, huge opportunities are being missed."

Dhunna left his role leading the Netflix account at Weber Shandwick in July after spending two years at the agency.

He has been developing the new consultancy since then, alongside working as volunteer director of comms for the Pride in London event.

He has previously worked for FleishmanHillard, and was one of PRWeek’s 30 under 30 in 2017.

The Unmistakables will be led by Dhunna, with a roster of freelancers, from a London base. The agency is currently recruiting for an apprentice to join the team.

"The first year is about bedding in our early clients, growing a team of Unmistakable people and establishing our position as the UK's most diverse and inclusive marketing and communications consultancy," added Dhunna.