Breakfast Briefing: The biggest iPhone yet? What to watch at Apple's big reveal

It looks like Apple will reveal its biggest -- and priciest -- iPhone yet at today’s product launch event. The unveiling comes as the company is trying to broaden the appeal of its flagship device amid slower sales growth (Associated Press). The company could also take the wraps off new Apple Watches and AirPods at Wednesday’s event (Wall Street Journal).

A wide range of businesses are backing a lobbying effort opposing President Donald Trump’s tariff plans. The national push, called Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, has support from toy manufacturers, technology companies, and apple growers (WSJ)

At least one analyst is more bullish on Nike than before the launch of its Kaepernick campaign. Canaccord Genuity has upgraded the stock from "buy" to "hold," citing innovation and improved customer experience, among other factors (MarketWatch).

Stop tweeting (and smoking weed on live podcasts) and focus on work. Analyst Romit Shah had this message for Elon Musk on Bloomberg TV, saying it’s time for a "come to Jesus moment" for the enigmatic tech CEO. "Elon is inseparable from Tesla and the brand," Shah added.

"Godspeed, John Glenn. Dilly dilly!" Maybe that’s a stretch, but traditionalists at NASA are recoling at the thought of corporate sponsorship for space missions (Washington Post). The administrator of the space agency, which is facing flat budgets, raised the possibility of sponsored rockets or even spacecraft weeks ago (NYT).