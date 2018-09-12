Reuters move for Telegraph Media Group PR manager

Joel Ivory-Harte has been appointed Reuters PR manager for EMEA, moving from Telegraph Media Group.

Ivory-Harte will manage public relations activities across editorial and commercial operations in Europe, Middle East & Africa, Reuters largest region.

As lead for EMEA, Ivory-Harte will be responsible for managing complex reputational issues that arise in the region and join the team that manages comms for Reuters globally.

"The chance to join the world’s largest international multimedia news provider was an opportunity which I couldn’t turn down," Ivory-Harte told PRWeek.

"I’m thrilled to be joining the global team, managing public relations across Reuters largest region: Europe, Middle East & Africa.

"In upcoming months I’ll be working on a range of activities across EMEA including new launches on the African continent; managing Reuters Newsmakers events as well as photojournalism projects.

"As part of the global team, I also hope to help with the campaign around the Reuters journalists imprisoned in Myanmar, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo."

Based in Reuters’ headquarters in Canary Wharf, Ivory-Harte will report into senior director of PR, Jamie Austin, and work closely with senior leaders to devise and implement strategies to enhance Reuters reputation.

Ivory-Harte joined Reuters on 10 September, after a year as consumer PR manager at Telegraph Media Group (TMG).

Before appointing Ivory-Harte, TMG had been working with agency Coulson Chappell, founded by David Cameron’s former aide Andy Coulson.

Ivory-Harte previously worked for CNN as a PR manager, where he spent almost 11 years, and before this held roles with Discovery Channel UK and Sky.

At Reuters, he will be responsible for promotion and publicity for Reuters’ editorial and commercial divisions, including Reuters journalism, Reuters News Agency, Reuters Pictures and Reuters Newsmakers.

In addition, Ivory-Harte will manage broadcast media relations, and provide comms counsel to Reuters’ executive leadership team and Reuters News Agency leadership.