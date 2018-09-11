Finn Partners hires Ryan Barr to lead financial services

NEW YORK: Ryan Barr has joined Finn Partners as managing partner and global financial services practice leader.

Barr was most recently U.S. MD for financial communications agency Cognito, overseeing all stateside operations. He left the agency this spring after Vivienne Hsu, who previously oversaw EMEA, was named international MD, adding the U.S. to her responsibilities.

Based in New York, Barr will work with clients to "engage and influence key audiences through multichannel communications," specifically with brand reputation management, executive visibility, digital content creation, and crisis management, according to his LinkedIn account.

"Working closely with other practice leaders [such as managing partner Wendy Lane] will provide new opportunities for Finn Partners and reinforce the agency’s foundation," Barr said, via email. "Additionally, I look forward to partnering with regional leaders and supporting their continued growth while also working with existing clients and providing senior strategic counsel."

The last person to oversee global financial services at Finn Partners was Amber Roberts, who moved to the role of U.S. CEO of professional services at Vested. Vested CEO Dan Simon and president Binna Kim launched Vested after splitting from Cognito.

Barr said he is replacing Roberts as SVP and financial services lead. However, unlike Roberts, he said he will have global responsibilities as well as continuing the work for Finn's U.S. clients.

Prior to joining Cognito, Barr was an MD at Burson-Marsteller, where he led financial communications. He has also served as VP at Emanate PR, MD at the IGB Group, SVP and director at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and VP of corporate comms and strategic partnerships at Atari.