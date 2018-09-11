In brief: Sorted picks Manc Frank, Perceptive wins health business, Printerland hires Rumpus

Sorted appoints Manc Frank, Perceptive Communicators wins three new health clients, Rumpus wins Printerland deal, and more from PRWeek UK.

Rumpus wins Printerland deal

Rumpus has won a deal with the UK's largest independent printer reseller, Printerland, to help drive national brand awareness and promote its community and charity involvement as the business predicts £50m turnover this year.

James Kight, managing director at Printerland, said: "Customers are seeking out industry expertise and guidance on maximising budgets now more than ever, so it's the perfect time to highlight the specialist, bespoke service we offer at Printerland."

Gareth Clements, commercial director at Rumpus, added: "With security and cost efficiency such hot topics in IT at the moment, Printerland has the required expertise to lead national conversations on progress and innovation. "We look forward to working with such an ambitious team to position them at the forefront of such developments, building national brand awareness and reputation as we go."

Sorted appoints Manc Frank

Global delivery experience company Sorted has appointed Manc Frank as its first consumer PR agency. Part of Frank PR, Manc Frank will work on increasing brand awareness and driving recruitment using channels including local and national press to showcase Sorted's business accolades and tech innovation.

Graeme Anthony, creative director at Frank, said: "Manchester is fast becoming the UK's specialist tech hub, so to be working with such an innovative and forward-thinking business as Sorted is a really exciting opportunity for us."

Perceptive scores health hat-trick

Perceptive Communicators has boosted its health business with three new account wins. Stratified Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre (SMS-IC), Screening Inequalities and Silverline Care have appointed the Glasgow-based agency to deliver health-focused comms campaigns.

SMS-IC has appointed Perceptive to help it raise the profile of its work on precision medicine in Scotland, while Silverline Care hired the agency on a retainer after a competitive pitch.

Screening Inequalities - an alliance of health organisations led by Clyde Gateway - has hired Perceptive to deliver a targeted campaign aiming to increase participation in bowel, breast and cervical cancer screening.

Julie McLauchlan, founder and managing director of Perceptive Communicators, said: "These latest wins reinforce our expertise and contacts in the health sector and we're looking forward to working with such outstanding providers on a range of very interesting and meaningful campaigns."

Hanson Search expands comms recruitment to Asia

Comms recruitment agency Hanson Search is launching a new office in Hong Kong on 17 September to add to its European and Middle East bases. Hanson Search Hong Kong will be led by Sam Corn as head of Asia, supported by a researcher, and will cover the comms recruitment offering in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Singapore.

Working across both agency and in-house teams in Asia, the initial focus is on placing senior-level corporate and financial comms professionals. Hanson Search Hong Kong will also support international companies with ambitions to launch in Asia, advising on team structure, hiring strategy, and the practicalities around overall set up.

Corn said: "Our clients in Asia have long requested a closer relationship with us, so Hong Kong is a no-brainer for Hanson Search. I am excited to provide boots on the ground support in the region, for both clients and candidates, and to establish further relationships as a truly global talent partner."