Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Here’s one big question about Les Moonves’ exit from CBS: Will he get paid? The company had put aside $120 million in severance pay for its former CEO, but it is still investigating allegations of sexual harassment and assault against him. Moonves, who resigned on Sunday, could see the hefty exit package if the network finds there was no cause to fire him, according to the Associated Press.

Allison+Partners has bought London-based shop OneChocolate Communications, which has a roster of consumer, B2B, and tech clients and 40 staffers in Europe and North America. Founded in 1992, OneChocolate also has offices in Munich and San Francisco, according to a statement.

There’s an interesting tidbit about President Donald Trump’s tweeting in Bob Woodward’s new book, "Fear." Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks tried to intervene after Trump’s incendiary tweets about MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski last June by setting up a committee of sorts to review the president’s thoughts before he could hit send. Trump initially agreed to the idea, but then just ignored it, according to the book, via Business Insider.

Also in politics, a number of polls are showing an increasingly difficult landscape for Trump and Republicans in November’s midterms. Support from key independent voters has dropped from 47% in August to 31% more recently, according to CNN’s monthly poll. And it’s not just CNN. Other polls are showing a similar steep drop in Trump’s approval as Republicans try to hang on to the House and the Senate.

The former top communicator at health insurance startup Oscar has left to start his own shop. Khan Shoieb departed last month to launch an agency called Cycle. Oscar, meanwhile, has started a search for a new head of comms.