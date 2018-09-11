San Miguel uses online facial coding in latest #FindYourRich activation

Beer brand San Miguel is combining an online experiment with a series of live events to deliver the latest phase of its #FindYourRich campaign.

San Miguel’s new immersive online test uses facial movement technology to track users’ reactions to a unique film through their smartphone or webcam and map their emotional wellbeing.

Devised as part of the brand’s #FindYourRich campaign and created by production house Unit 9, the test is part of an activation which aims to challenge consumers’ pre-conceptions of wealth by inviting them to question the true meaning of richness.

Other recent elements of the campaign – which includes the annual San Miguel ‘Rich list’ in partnership with ESI Media – have included a cinema ad shown at DCM and Pearl and Dean branches.

San Miguel's Rich List returns with tales of epic treehouses, urban beekeeping and origami architecture



Working with creative agency Pablo and media shop Initiative, along with comms agency Clifford French, the online experiment for San Miguel – part of Carlsberg UK – is supported by three live events in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

The live experiences will use RFID wristband technology, with visitors answering questions based on different sensory stimuli, including sound, taste, touch and smell, to come up with an emotional score.

Coming to The Yard in London on 12-13 September, Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on 27 September and The Hub in Edinburgh on 4 October, the ticketed live events are a showcase for some of San Miguel’s new beers.

San Miguel’s renowned Tap Station bar is being imported from Spain to enable consumers to follow the beer’s taste story from cities as far afield as Manila, Delhi, and Hong Kong to Portland and Munich.

Dharmesh Rana, world beer controller at Carlsberg UK, explained: "We feel we have built credibility over the last three years with our target audience through the San Miguel Rich List, building a brand to which experience matters.

"With this year’s campaign, we want to help consumers Find Their Rich and through this experiment we’re using technology that can unearth what it means to them. We want to open people's eyes to an alternative richness and this experiment does just that."