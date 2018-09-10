Ketchum promotes Ann Wool to chief integration officer

NEW YORK: Ketchum has upped Ann Wool to chief integration officer, effective September 1.

In the newly created role, Wool, a partner at the firm, continues to report to Ketchum partner, president, and CEO Barri Rafferty. Wool will drop her title of president of Ketchum Sports & Entertainment and Ketchum Influence, but retain all duties and current direct reports.

As chief integration officer, Wool is responsible for speeding up the adoption of new products and services across the agency.

"As the business changes we need to change, ideally faster, but certainly with the business and you know I love, love, love to build," Wool explained of why she accepted the role. "I love building new things and I’ve had a success building the sports and entertainment and influencer work internationally."

Wool said the plan is to find good ideas Ketchum is developing in various markets it serves and spread them across the agency.

"Through my various different client interactions I’ve had a lot of international work experience," she said. "And I can see where there’s opportunities to learn from other markets and import the work, ideas, and different products and service ideas."

Wool joined Ketchum as director of its sports network in 2001 and became partner in 2009. In 2014, she was promoted to president of Ketchum Sports & Entertainment. Wool helped to create Ketchum’s influencer offering, and has overseen global teams and initiatives such as Ketchum’s Olympic sponsorship campaign, according to a release.

Before joining Ketchum she worked at Edelman for 10 years focusing on sports and sponsorship marketing.

According to a release, Wool helped Ketchum launch its North American influencer services in 2014 and is also responsible for building out its sports and entertainment specialty. She was named a Champion of PR by PRWeek in 2016.

Last month, Ketchum hired Kate Durkin as SVP of influencer marketing and media strategy. She reports to Courtney Nally, EVP of entertainment, and is based in New York.

Ketchum saw a revenue decline of 4% last year, according to PRWeek’s 2018 Agency Business Report, to $517 million.