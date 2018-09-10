In brief: Houston hires director, SLB opens in London, hotel group picks Oliver Relations

SLB PR launches London office

Lifestyle comms agency SLB PR will launch a London office next week to add to its HQ in Leeds. The new office will be based in Whitechapel, led by account director Sam Johnson and work with brands including BaByliss PRO, RUSK and celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton. Director Sharon Brigden will remain at the flagship office in Leeds, and explained: "With the expansion plans we have in place, it was necessary to have some of our team based closer to our clients and media friends in London and we’re really looking forward to the next chapter." As part of the London launch, SLB PR has overhauled its branding with a new website, logo, colour scheme and blog.

Financial services PR veteran joins Houston PR

Houston PR has hired Alexander Clelland as a director after his previous role as a partner at City PR firm Hudson Sandler, where he spent three years. The financial PR specialist has also worked as a journalist at Reuters and as global head of corporate comms at RBC Investor and Treasury Services. Hamish Thompson, managing director at Houston PR, said: "Alexander’s experience is a perfect fit for Houston’s integrated model of corporate, capital markets, consumer PR and internal communications support for challenger brands. In the aftermath of MIFID II (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive), and with the growing importance of social channels, businesses need a more integrated and multi-directional approach to communications. He is a great addition to our growing team of world-class experts." Houston’s clients include Virgin Money, Clintons and Brammer.

Jetwing Hotels win for Oliver Relations PR

Oliver Relations has been appointed to handle PR for the Jetwing Hotels chain of luxury accommodation across Sri Lanka. The travel PR agency, led by Phoebe Oliver, will work with Jetwing Hotels on its collection of more than 35 properties across the south Asian nation to position the brand as an icon of responsible tourism in the region.

L-R: Diane Wood, Lauren Mills and Lucy Wharton make up the PR team at V Formation

V Formation adds director to PR team

Marketing and PR consultancy V Formation has recruited Diane Wood to lead its PR strategy and head up a new specialist PR team. Wood, who has worked as a PR consultant for clients including professional services firm Grant Thornton and Lodders Solicitors, will lead the agency’s three-strong specialist PR team in the newly created role. Hilary Campton, V Formation director, said: "Diane’s wealth of industry experience, proactive approach and outstanding creative ability will be invaluable to our team and our clients. By launching our new, dynamic PR team, we are responding to the growing demand for PR services from existing and prospective clients." The dedicated PR division at the Nottingham-based agency will offer PR strategy and campaigns, media relations, media training and event management.