Ketchum hires FTI Consulting's MD of health and life sciences

Ketchum has appointed Con Franklin as managing director of healthcare in London, taking over from Kate Paxton.

The former managing director of health and life sciences at FTI Consulting will be responsible for growing Ketchum's healthcare business, providing senior counsel to clients and developing new talent.

Franklin succeeds Kate Paxton, who spent the past 18 months in the role on a rotation from Ketchum's Washington DC healthcare practice in the US, following the departure of Alison Doughty.

Before FTI Consulting, Franklin's 17-year career included roles at MHP, Morgan Allen Moore and FleishmanHillard.

"The global healthcare environment is in a constant state of change as organisations seek to innovate and bring solutions to patients based on sustainable outcomes and value beyond the product," said Franklin.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to helping build on Ketchum's enviable track record."

Ketchum announced in the spring it was eschewing practice areas to focus on industry sectors, in a new global structure that saw Tom Jones promoted to managing director for health within the business.

Jo-ann Robertson, partner and CEO at Ketchum London said: "Healthcare is an integral part of our 'One London' approach, and I'm excited that a passionate communicator like Con will be leading this offering.

"This is an exciting time for our growing healthcare team, and I'm positive that Con's experience and trusted counsel will be invaluable to our clients."