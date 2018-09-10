Social Communications closes London office

Social Communications has closed its London office and will leave the capital, citing high costs and an 'extremely competitive start-up market'.

The full-service communications agency, which is headquartered in Manchester, opened an office in Shoreditch two years ago.

It has three London-based staff. Managing director Ben Ruse, who joined the business to head up its London operations after three years as lead spokesperson for the HS2 rail infrastructure project, left towards the end of last year.

"We have decided on cost grounds to vacate our offices in Shoreditch and are discussing next steps with our London-based staff. We have invested a lot of time and resource aimed at making our London operation successful," Social Communications Group CEO John Quinton-Barber told PRWeek.

"London is an extremely competitive market for a start-up and we’ve learnt a lot of lessons from the experience.

"For the rest of our group, it’s business as usual as we draw on the full resources of our wider operation to deliver continued excellent service to our clients, wherever they are based. The wider business is thriving and we continue to invest in our regional network."

Social Communications, one of the fastest growing comms agencies in the north, has around 40 staff at offices in Manchester, Bristol and Leeds.

The agency has a strong contingent of construction and infrastructure clients.