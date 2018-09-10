Vested hires Amber Roberts as US CEO of professional services

NEW YORK: Vested has named Amber Roberts CEO of its professional services operation in the U.S.

Roberts started in the newly created role in mid-August, after Vested courted her for six months through a recruitment firm. She is based in New York and reports to Vested group president Binna Kim.

Roberts will work to retain Vested’s portfolio clients, focus on business development, and develop the agency’s U.S. workforce which is estimated to be 40 people. Roberts will also take a fresh look at the agency’s operations.

"Vested appreciates that the financial services and comms landscapes are dynamic and require agile, integrated comms programs," Roberts said.

Most recently, Roberts worked at Finn Partners, where she led the financial services practice group. She opened the New York office of Portland, Oregon-based Lane PR in 2008, leading its east coast presence until it was acquired by Finn Partners in 2016.

Roberts declined to say who would replace her at Finn Partners, referring those questions to her former agency. A Finn Partners representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Roberts’ past clients include D.A. Davidson Companies, Reed Smith Financial Industry Group, and Washington Federal Bank, a statement said.

Prior to joining Lane PR, Roberts worked at Waggener Edstrom Worldwide (now WE Communications) and Robinson Lerer & Montgomery.

Vested CEO and cofounder Dan Simon will remain in his role, overseeing the entirety of Vested, which also includes a ventures arm and a technology platform.

Eric Hazard oversees Vested Ventures after joining in May 2017, while Kevin Trowbridge, who was hired over the summer, oversees Vested’s tech offerings.

At the start of 2018, Vested hired Elspeth Rothwell as U.K. CEO from FTI Consulting. Rothwell joined the agency just as it acquired Templars Communications to establish its presence in the U.K. and EMEA at large. Roberts said she will work closely with Rothwell.