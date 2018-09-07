Kind Healthy Snacks brings on Panera vet Jonathan Yohannan as comms SVP

Yohannan had worked at Panera since 2013.

NEW YORK: Kind Healthy Snacks has brought on Panera VP Jonathan Yohannan as SVP of integrated communications.

A Kind representative confirmed Yohannan’s appointment. He joined Kind this month, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Yohannan was not immediately available for additional comment.

Two years ago, Joe Cohen left the comms SVP position at Kind to join Axis Capital Holdings as chief communications officer. It was not immediately clear who has been in the position since then.

Most recently, Yohannan was VP of PR at Panera Bread for five years. While at the company, he was responsible for earned media, including brand and corporate PR, crisis communications, and social media for Panera Bread. Additionally, he led and managed an internal team of seven as well as agency relationships, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Panera representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Before Panera, Yohannan worked at Cone Communications for nearly 10 years as EVP of corporate social responsibility and sustainable business practices.