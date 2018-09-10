"The comms professional has become used to the tools they’re using. Their tools and technology limits their workflow," says David Barker, Cision’s president of data solutions and innovation. "It is our purpose to expand that."
Intriguing and innovative technology is the foundation of #CommsCon18, Cision’s inaugural communications congress in November.
Among new developments appearing is a cloud-based tool (Cision Image IQ) that monitors images and logos in the same way technology can currently monitor text.
By effectively creating DNA on images, this software is able to track the way an image has been used across the web at a vast scale, even if the pictures have been slightly altered. This means comms professionals can plan strategies around imagery knowing they can track results – ideal for campaigns across visual mediums such as Instagram.
Innovation, innovation, innovation
Cision’s newly created Innovation Lab has developed the technology, with Barker leading. The team develops and experiments with new products and features, evolving the Cision Communications Cloud further.
Barker and Kaila Garrison, Cision’s VP marketing strategy and innovation, will present Cision’s earned media management vision at the conference and provide studies of tools currently in development.
"When driving innovation we’re working 12-18 months ahead of what PRs want," says Garrison. "David’s job is to come up with things that communicators don’t even know they want yet."
Barker adds: "We’re launching things that communicators have always wanted but never thought were possible.
"With Cision Image IQ, not only will you be able to see how the content is used, the technology allows you to see which influencers are sharing your content the best and who reaches more people downstream," Barker says.
"It could change your workflow, as you may only be going after influencers who write about you, while you’re missing out on influencers who use your images."
Earning earned insight
Garrison adds: "With all of the technology coming out of the Cision Innovation Lab, it’ll provide insight into data, the audience and movement. It will also provide information about their brand message which earned media managers didn’t have before."
