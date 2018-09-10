Grayling opens Glagow office

Grayling has opened its ninth UK office, in Glasgow, and hired Candace Watermeyer of Perceptive Communications as associate director to lead the offer.

The Huntsworth-owned network also has an office in Edinburgh more than 40 clients in Scotland, including Marks & Spencer, BT, Calor and The Carnegie Trust.

Before joining Grayling, Watermeyer was PR & social media manager at Glasgow’s Perceptive Communications. She has previously worked in comms roles at The Big Partnership and The Scout Association

The new opening follows a period of recovery at Grayling's UK business, which experienced "strong single digit growth" in revenue in the first half of 2018 amid a decline globally as the agency exited "unprofitable client contracts".

Grayling director Billy Partridge said: "There is a genuine lack of internationally connected communications agencies in Glasgow: someone for businesses with growth ambitions and a national or international mindset to partner with. That’s why we’re here: we are local, but we have the talent, resources and tools to help businesses grow beyond their borders."

Grayling has also hired account executives Anna McDonald and Cameron Taylor in the Glasow office.

