The PR Week 9.7.2018: Jennifer Connelly, CEO, JConnelly

The podcast team discusses Nike's "Just Do It" campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, tech giants appearing before the Senate, Bob Woodward's new book, and Mark Read taking the reins at WPP.

Jennifer Connelly, CEO of her eponymous firm, joined Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch on this week's episode to talk about working with high-profile clients such as Anthony Scaramucci and Tony Robbins, The Mooch's short-lived White House gig, and more.



The team also discussed the week's top news in PR and communications, including Nike's latest iteration of its Just Do It campaign, which features former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick; Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg appearing before the Senate, as well as Google's absence; Mark Read's appointment as WPP CEO and the company's latest quarterly results.