Breakfast Briefing: Nike's Kaepernick ad airs; search continues for senior administration official

President Donald Trump is honing two new attack lines. First, "you could call it treason," in reference to The New York Times’ decision to publish an anonymous op-ed from a senior administration official. Second, "it’s your fault" if he’s impeached, urging supporters to go to the polls for the midterm elections to prevent a Democratic takeover of Congress.

Meanwhile, cabinet-level officials are saying "it wasn’t me" at a rate not seen since Shaggy’s 2000 hit of the same name. Nearly every boldface name in the administration has denied he or she was the person who penned the guest column. White House staffers and amateur "word detectives" are still on the case.

Nike’s "Just Do It" 30th anniversary ad finally aired on Thursday night at nearly 11 p.m., in the second half of the NFL’s rain-delayed and offense-starved season opener. Reaction on social media was predictably mixed.

Ousted Papa John’s founder John Schnatter has charged current CEO Steve Ritchie of "falsely accusing him of racism" to hang on to the company’s top job, according to a just-unsealed lawsuit. The company said Schnatter’s claims are "entirely without merit," according to Bloomberg.

If you had "smokes weed on a podcast," you might be the winner of Elon Musk bingo. The Tesla chief briefly smoked marijuana and drank whiskey on Joe Rogan’s live podcast on Thursday night. But wait, there’s more: The Q&A also somehow involved flamethrowers and samurai swords.