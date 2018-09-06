Fincomms EVP Sophie Sohn exits Edelman after five months for VC firm

CHICAGO: Sophie Sohn, EVP of financial communications and capital markets at Edelman, has left the agency after a five-month stint to join Chicago-based Wicklow Capital as CMO.

Sohn has exited Edelman amid a string of high-profile departures from the firm, including North American creative chief John Clinton, digital lead Kevin King, and global brand practice chair Mark Renshaw. The firm also recently parted ways with SVPs Carlye Fallon and Phil Gomes.

Before joining Edelman in April, Sohn was chief communications officer at securities firm KCG Holdings, which was formed after her previous employer, proprietary firm GETCO, acquired Knight Capital Group for $1.4 billion in 2013, according to her LinkedIn account.

Wicklow’s staff includes GETCO and KCG veterans. The firm is out of the family office of GETCO cofounder and board member Dan Tierney. In a LinkedIn post, Sohn said she "so enjoyed getting to know the wonderful, talented team at Edelman, but I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work again with colleagues from GETCO and KCG Holdings."

Wicklow’s investments have included student loan company SoFi and the MedMen Opportunity Fund, a $100 million private equity vehicle for the cannabis industry.

Edelman is looking for an EVP of financial communications for its Chicago office, according to a job ad posted on LinkedIn.

Prior to joining GETCO, Sohn was a VP at FTI Consulting and a producer at CNN, MSNBC, and ABC News, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Neither Sohn nor an Edelman representative were available for comment.