PRWeek UK and PRCA Creative Mentoring Project: entry deadline extended

The deadline to apply for the PRWeek/PRCA Creative Mentoring Project - and have a chance of receiving one-to-one expert guidance on creative comms - has been extended to 5pm on Friday 21 September.

PRWeek UK and the PRCA Creative Group have launched the scheme to encourage and nurture creative talent in the PR industry.

Successful applicants will be matched with one of our contingent of mentors - all experienced PR creative directors - who will offer guidance through face-to-face meetings and other forms of contact (see below for a list of mentors).

Entry is via an application form – click here to view it

The offer is open to UK-based PR professionals with a minimum of three years’ experience who see themselves as a creative director in the future. Successful applicants or their employers will need to be PRWeek subscribers and PRCA members.

Nick Woods, creative partner at Well Hello and chairman of the PRCA Creative Group, said: "Creative directors now play a vital role in many of our leading agencies. Their originality, imagination and persuasive abilities are worth their weight in gold to their agencies and for good reason. They are often fundamental to solving client issues of all shapes, sizes and flavours, to the delivery of work which has enormous commercial impact and which is often central to agency fame. And yet ‘creative training’ too often seems to be how best to run a brainstorm, which is a bit different to one-on-one mentoring for a year from a leading industry figure."

Jo Chappel, creative board director at Fever PR, said: "Pretty much everyone we asked to be a mentor said yes straight away because there is real appetite to help the next generation up what can sometimes be a tricky ladder to climb. For PR to be truly representative of the world we’re living in, we need to attract more diverse talent into creative roles within the industry and we hope that this scheme is one small but significant step in achieving this."

John Harrington, deputy editor at PRWeek UK, said: "UK PR is full of hugely creative individuals who are changing our industry and helping it compete with, and in many places surpass, other marcoms disciplines. PRWeek is determined to help the next generation of creative PR stars reach their potential."

Click here to access the form

Full list of mentors: