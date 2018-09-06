Communications Week expands globally

The PR, media, and marketing event is moving into Canada, the U.K., and Germany.

NEW YORK: Communications Week is expanding outside New York City in its fifth year.

Events will take place in Toronto and London in October and Germany in November.

The theme for 2018’s Comunications Week is "Workforce of the Future," examining changes in the workforce in the comms industry and beyond, according to a statement.

"As the organizer of Communications Week, it is our role to create a theme that is reflective of the current state of the communications industry," said Tiffany Guarnaccia, CEO of Kite Hill PR and founder of Communications Week, via email. "From attracting Gen Z talent to addressing the gender pay gap and the diversity of the workforce, we’ll address these issues and more."

Kite Hill PR is the organizer of Communications Week. It will lead events in New York and London. Hamburg-based boutique tech shop Frau Wenk will lead Communications Week in Germany. The Toronto event will be hosted by digital comms agency Press Pillay.