ICF Olson selects IBM's John Armstrong as EVP, group lead

Armstrong was most recently GM and North American leader at IBM iX.

FAIRFAX, VA: ICF Olson has named John Armstrong EVP and group lead.

Armstrong is replacing Louise Clements in the role, an ICF representative told PRWeek. Clements exited ICF Olson in March and joined Worldplay as corporate strategy and development officer in June, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Armstrong joins ICF Olson, ICF’s commercial marketing and communications agency, following his tenure as GM and North American leader at IBM iX, according to a statement.

Prior to IBM iX, Armstrong was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers leading their customer relationship and experience strategy practice, a statement said.

ICF Olson’s Armstrong hire follows a string of leadership updates at the firm. Chip Knicker recently joined the firm to lead its digital business; and in June, Bryan Specht, president of ICF Olson’s PR and social agency Olson Engage, also assumed leadership of the agency’s brand work.

ICF Olson offers expertise across the entire spectrum of marketing and communication services including advertising, digital marketing, PR, loyalty, customer relationship management, and brand management, according to a statement.

ICF Olson was named Outstanding Midsize Agency of the Year at the 2018 PRWeek U.S. Awards.

In 2017, according to PRWeek’s 2018 Agency Business Report, ICF/ICF Olson saw 8% revenue growth globally to $168 million.