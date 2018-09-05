Weber Shandwick hires Edelman's Spencer Ante for X Practice EVP role

The firm brought on Ante and three others to enhance its data, digital content, integrated media, and e-commerce services.

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick is building out its X Practice team, hiring Edelman’s Spencer Ante as EVP of digital content and editorial strategy, one of four new executive roles in the group.

Ante is reporting to Adam Wall, president of X Practice for the Americas.

Previously, Ante was SVP and editorial director at Edelman. Before that, he led reporting teams at The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and covered technology, business, and finance for TheStreet.com and Wired.

Weber also hired Vince Koh as SVP of commerce and conversion for the newly created unit. Like Ante, he started at Weber last month.

The Interpublic Group agency also appointed Katie Krum, who started in June, as SVP of integrated media strategy and leader of digital in Weber’s South region, which includes Dallas, Baltimore, and Washington, DC. Tanvir Hannan, who started in April, was named EVP and global head of analytics.

Koh is reporting to Greg Young, global head of paid media and SVP of integrated communications planning. Krum is reporting to Paul Massey, president of Powell Tate, Weber’s public affairs division, while Hannan is reporting to Weber chief digital officer Chris Perry.

Hannan and Koh are based in Weber’s New York office, while Krum is located in Washington DC.

Before joining Weber, Koh was VP of e-commerce at Iconix Brand Group. He also handled strategy, merchandising, and operations for startups Fab.com and Keaton Row.

Krum was previously senior director of content and engagement at Under Armour and held similar roles at Marriott International and Nickelodeon. Hannan previously led the conversion team at Horizon Media and before that was director of strategic research and analytics at Publicis North America.

Weber launched X Practice last month, billing it as a centralized approach to bringing together technology, data sciences, digital innovation, and media research and development capabilities to meet client needs. Perry is leading the group globally.