Watch: Heathrow baggage handlers 'break free' for Bohemian Rhapsody film launch

PR agency Premier brought together Heathrow, British Airways, The Mercury Phoenix Trust and 20th Century Fox on Freddie Mercury's birthday today (5 September), to celebrate the upcoming launch of film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Visitors to Heathrow's Terminal 5 were greeted with a multi-faceted stunt, the centrepiece being a group of baggage handlers – trained by a Strictly Come Dancing choreographer – performing a routine to Queen's I Want to Break Free.

The performance was to celebrate the birthday of Queen's former lead singer Freddie Mercury, who worked as a baggage handler at the airport befor he became famous birthday, as well as highlight the release of upcoming biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

In addition, British Airways was inviting any customer (along with travelling companions) departing from T5 today who is called Freddie, Frederick or the legend’s real name, Farrokh, to use British Airways’ First lounge, accessed through the exclusive First Wing.

Airport staff also had fun with arrivals board in the terminal as part of the campaign:

Good morning! We've got some special arrivals at Heathrow today. Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see... ?? #BohemianRhapsody #ForeverFreddie pic.twitter.com/cb6VFnBHMn — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) September 5, 2018

Heathrow baggage service manager Virinder Bansal said: "Freddie Mercury was a truly British icon and I am delighted to ‘Break Free’ and celebrate his iconic life with my colleagues. We hope passengers at Terminal 5 enjoy our surprising and unique welcome to the UK, before we return to work. After all, The Show Must Go On".

Premier’s creative director Leigh Debbage said: "A great PR stunt is built on a genuinely interesting news hook, and we were blessed with an absolute gem on this campaign - Freddie Mercury worked as a baggage handler at Heathrow Airport before he went from bags to riches joining one of the biggest bands in the world."

Premier was responsible for the campaign creative, event production, partner management and liaison and creation of all assets.

Other agencies involved were Freuds, running the film's publicity, and Way To Blue, handling online publicity.

The campaign will help raise awareness for Queen’s charity The Mercury Phoenix Trust. Bohemian Rhapsody is released at UK cinemas on 24th October from Twentieth Century Fox.