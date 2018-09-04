Taking a knee: Did Nike do the right thing with its Colin Kaepernick ad?

Was it smart for Nike to partner with the polarizing quarterback?

Nike has boldly included former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in its 30th anniversary commemoration campaign for its iconic "Just Do It" slogan.

A photo of the campaign, which Kaepernick tweeted on Monday, features text over a black-and-white picture of his face that says, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he began kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness of police brutality against black Americans. Other players have joined Kaepernick in protesting during the national anthem.

Consumer reaction to Nike’s partnership with Kaepernick is divided. Some have applauded the company’s decision, while others are protesting Nike – with some going as far as burning their shoes. Shares of Nike were down 2% for the day by Tuesday afternoon.