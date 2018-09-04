Manchester United confirms Nike's Charlie Brooks as comms director

Premier League club Manchester United has confirmed senior Nike comms executive Charlie Brooks will be its new director of communications.

Brooks will join the Red Devils in October following 17 years at Nike, where he is currently a global communications director.

The club told PRWeek that Brooks will begin his new role in October and succeeds long-serving head of comms Phil Townsend, who left the club in February to take up a similar position at European football governing body UEFA.

Brooks is currently VP of communications for Nike Direct, a global position that covers all its digital and retail consumer touchpoints.

He brings 20 years of sports PR experience to Old Trafford, and has previously served as Nike’s head of communications in the UK, Europe and in several global capacities during his stint.

Manchester United has been on the hunt for a new head of comms since Townsend departed.

Townsend was at United for 14 years and joined the club when the Red Devils were the dominant force in English football under legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson.

Brooks joins the club after a difficult start to the Premier League season, with inconsistent performances overshadowed by negative press surrounding manager Jose Mourinho’s relationship with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward.