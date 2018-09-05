HMLR appoints new media chief with a mission to up-skill comms team and transform data access

HM Land Registry has appointed Alastair Clifton as its new head of media, campaigns and planning.

Clifton, who took up his new role yesterday, will help implement HMLR’s five-year business strategy to become the world’s leading land registry for speed, simplicity and open data access.

He will communicate the changes being implemented under the strategy and lead the comms team, as well as improving its skills and creative comms output.

The new comms chief takes over from Dirk Danino-Forsyth, who will join the GCS Knowledge & Capability Unit this autumn.

Clifton told PRWeek: "I am incredibly privileged to take on this vitally important role and at such a transformational time for HM Land Registry. For an organisation with a long and important history it’s exciting to be part of building its future… I will be leading an award-winning communications team and look forward to helping them increase their skills, deliver more campaign work, and win more awards."

He joins HMLR from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), where he spent the last five years, latterly as a senior media relations officer.

His most recent responsibility at BEIS was the comms strategy for the launch of the Government’s industrial strategy green paper.

Clifton began his career as a researcher for Channel 4 reality show 'Shipwrecked – Battle Of The Islands', during which he was based in the Cook Islands for three months, acting as the main point of contact between contestants and the production crew.

He was later an assistant producer for BSkyB, producing video content for the Sky Sports football department, among other duties.