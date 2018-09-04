In brief: Design 'powerhouse' joins Big, Lewis expands to Brussels, Weber gets meaty brief, wins for B, PHA Group and Manifest

Big Partnership recruits creative director, Lewis opens doors in Belgian capital to better serve global clients, Weber Shandwick wins Quality Meat Scotland account, and more from PRWeek UK.

Big Partnership hires creative director

Big Partnership has recruited Steven Hill (pictured) to the new role of creative director. Hill has developed strategies for some of Scotland’s leading brands, including Royal Bank of Scotland, the Royal Grouse, Highland Spring and Tennent’s, as well as global food giant Kraft Heinz.

"Steven’s appointment adds a powerhouse of creative weight to our branding strategies and creative campaigns," Big Partnership head of digital and marketing Allan Barr said.

Hill has previously worked in senior creative and design roles at The Gate, Multiply, Voltage Creative and more. He is the second high-profile creative recruit in recent months after content director Stephen Noble joined in July. Big is bolstering its creative ranks after a period of 19% revenue growth in the past fiscal year.

More news in brief: Beattie adds five staff, Jam chosen by Wakelet, Mc&T wins Zopa, Avant PR gets Broke & Beautiful



Lewis opens second office in Belgium

Integrated communications agency Lewis has expanded into Brussels to better serve international clients from the Belgian capital. Several staff from the agency’s Antwerp office will move to Brussels, which will be led by Lewis veteran Delphine De Pauw. Global clients including Google Belgium, Robert Half, Orange and SAP, will now be served from Brussels.

Lewis Belgium general manager Jeroen Rigole said: "What we are aiming for in Brussels is to extend and build on our success in Antwerp, with a greater focus on international clients, from the heart of Europe, and on the French-speaking part of the country, from the heart of Belgium."

Weber Shandwick wins Quality Meat Scotland

Weber Shandwick Scotland has been appointed lead integrated marketing communications agency for Quality Meat Scotland, following a competitive pitch. The scope of work extends beyond traditional PR, with the agency charged with delivering integrated marketing campaigns to help grow the consumption of Scottish meat.

The first priority is to develop a new multichannel Scotch Lamb campaign, which will include advertising on TV, out of home, press and digital, as well as activity radio, social media and PR. This will be followed by campaigns for Scott Beef and Specially Selected Pork. Weber Shandwick Scotland is increasingly competing for work usually handled by ad agencies.

Manifest retains beauty brand

Swedish beauty brand Oriflame has retained Manifest as its brand communications agency in the UK. Oriflame sells skincare, beauty and wellness products through a network of more than three million consultants. The brief includes PR, influencer engagement, product launches, creative activation and event management. Manifest will also be responsible for launching Oriflame’s new ‘Beauty by Sweden’ proposition, building a larger brand presence in the UK and growing the number of consultants.

PHA Group wins Patientory Association account

The PHA Group will handle comms for US not-for profit healthcare member organisation, Patientory Association. The brief includes raising the profile of Patientory Association to grow membership and promote emerging technologies in healthcare, such as blockchain. The Patientory Association brings together leaders in healthcare, cyber security and information systems to promote new technology that can improve how the healthcare sector manages data and security.

B. wins PR for skincare brand BYBI

Natural skincare brand BYBI has awarded its PR account to fashion and lifestyle communications agency B. BYBI was founded by industry influencers Elsie and Dominka as an evolution of the natural beauty platform Clean Beauty Insiders. This year B. has picked up several boutique beauty and fashion clients, including Winky Lux, Feelunique and Mii Cosmetics.