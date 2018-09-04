Campaigns for Good Awards 2018: Winners revealed

The scheme is an opportunity for agencies, charities, NGOs and public bodies to prove their ability to produce creative and effective good-cause campaigns for clients, and for brands to showcase their corporate social responsibility.

There were 15 awards, including 13 spilt between Brand Led, Public Sector, Charity or NGO and Multi-Organisation categories, plus the overall Agency of the Year and Campaign of the Year awards.

FCB Inferno was named Agency of the Year after being involved in several winning and highly commended entries, a testament to its success in cause marketing. Campaign of the Year was won by Small Talk Saves Lives by Pegasus for Network Rail, Samaritans, British Transport Police & Rail Delivery Group.

We would like to thank the esteemed panel of industry professionals who judged the awards (see box).

Below is the full list of winners – click through to read more about the winners and find out the finalists and highly commended in each category:

Agency of the Year: FCB Inferno

Campaign of the Year: Small Talk Saves Lives by Pegasus for Network Rail, Samaritans, British Transport Police & Rail Delivery Group





Brand Led

Best Public Awareness Campaign: Project Literacy: A Little Chicken Named Pong Pong by FCB Inferno & Weber Shandwick for Pearson



Best Progressive Cause Campaign: #bloodnormal by Ketchum with AMV BBDO for Bodyform/Libresse



Best Environmental Cause Campaign: British Science Week 2018 by Four Communications for the British Science Association

Public Sector

Best Public Awareness Campaign: Live from Inside the Human Body by MediaCom for Cancer Research UK



Best Progressive Cause Campaign: Share the Joy: Shared Parental Leave Communication Campaign by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Government Equality Office



Best Funding and Advocacy Campaign, Local: #LookUpSeattle by The Thomas Collective for Seattle's Union Gospel Mission

Charity or NGO

Best Public Awareness Campaign: Trust Your Touch by Fold7 for CoppaFeel!



Best Progressive Cause Campaign: Break Bread Smash Stigma by Narrative, Bensimon Byrne & One Method for Casey House



Best Environmental Cause Campaign: Shrinking Habitat by Jungle Creations for the WWF



Best Funding and Advocacy Campaign, Global: Untapped by GOOD Agency for WaterAid

Best Funding and Advocacy Campaign, Local: There But Not There by Newsfeed PR for Remembered

Multi-organisation

Best Public Awareness Campaign: Small Talk Saves Lives by Pegasus for Network Rail, Samaritans, British Transport Police, & Rail Delivery Group

Best Environmental Cause Campaign: Square Mile Challenge by Barley Communications for Hubbub



Congratulations to all the winners!

