Brands like to weave themselves into consumers’ lives as much as possible. But Kentucky Fried Chicken may have taken it a step too far with its latest stunt.

The chicken chain is celebrating its founder Colonel Harland Sanders’ 128th birthday by offering a college donation to the first child born on the Colonel’s birthday (September 9, 2018) named Harland. The winning baby will receive $11,000 (in honor of KFC’s 11 herbs and spices) to go towards their college education.