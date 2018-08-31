Watch: UKTV replaces the fatuous with the factual in Love Island spoof

UKTV has replaced the facile musings of reality TV stars with the academic postulations of the brainy in a bite-sized TV series called 'Geek Island', a thinly veiled (or near naked) parody of ITV's 'Love Island' promoting UKTV Play's documentary line-up.

Four 60-second mini episods have been created for broadcast on UKTV Play and via its social channels on platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. A partnership with Trinity Mirror means an on-demand boxset will be promoted.

Geek Island has been produced by creative agency Taylor Herring in partnership with UKTV Creative and directed by Jonathan Brooks for St Marks Studios.

It stars real-life eggheads, including University Challenge contestant Bobby Seagull and Miss England Stephanie Hill (who is undertaking a maths PHD), all of whom are on a quest to find intellectual stimulation on a luxurious island villa.

In a 60-second promo, a voiceover intones: "UKTV Play takes you to a Balearic party paradise where love equals MC2."

Geek Island has been conceived to promote UKTV Play's documentary and factual programming running throughout September, which spans 1,000 shows such as Wildest Africa and Impossible Railways.

Zoe Clapp, UKTV's chief marketing officer, said: "This is a lighthearted and affectionate parody of much-loved reality TV but reimagining it in a world where brains mean more than brawn and chemistry is scientific rather than physical."

Here is Episide 1 of Geek Island: