Flop of the Month: Jeremy Corbyn falters amid disapproval

PRWeek could probably name Jeremy Corbyn or Theresa May as Flop of any given month, but it's hard to look beyond the Labour leader's mishaps in August.

First, there was his response to pictures that emerged of him at a 2014 ceremony said to have honoured the perpetrators of the 1972 Munich terror attack on Israeli Olympic athletes.

The MP claimed it was part of a wider peace event, saying: "I was present when [a wreath] was laid. I don’t think I was actually involved in it" – a comment that met with mocking and derision.

Despite what my press office said earlier, I *was* present at the incident with the duckling, but I don’t think I was actually involved in it. pic.twitter.com/pCMKBE4gFr — Palmerston the Cat (@PalmerstonFOCat) August 13, 2018

One wonders why the party is unable to stop such damaging stories, which have emerged amid criticism of its refusal to adopt in full the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism.

The emergence of a clip from 2013 in which Corbyn claimed some British "Zionists" "don’t understand English irony" – which led Jewish MP Luciana Berger to say she feels "unwelcome" in the party – caused more bad press, as did the spat with veteran Jewish Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, who faced an investigation (later dropped) for her criticism of the leader.

The issue made the front pages again at the end this week after veteran Labour MP Frank Field resigned the party whip, saying the leadership is becoming "a force for anti-Semitism in British politics".

Elsewhere, a Channel 4 News interview, in which Corbyn failed to answer "Is Britain better out of the EU?" – asked six times after the reporter was told he could ask only one question – was another low point, used against Corbyn when he announced plans for a windfall tax on big tech firms to fund public-interest journalism.

Truly a mensis horribilis for the Labour leader.