Breakfast Briefing: WPP ends search for Martin Sorrell's successor

Next week, WPP names its new CEO; Former NBC news producer claims NBC tried to shut down Farrow's Weinstein reporting; and other stories to know Friday morning.

WPP has ended its search for Martin Sorrell’s successor. Next week, the world’s largest ad agency will confirm joint chief operating officer Mark Read as its new chief executive, according to a source with knowledge of the search. Ever since the abrupt and messy departure of former CEO Sorrell in April, who was at the helm of the holding group for 32 years, Read has been seen as the front-runner for the chief executive role. (Campaign)

"The highest levels of NBC" tried to shut down Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein reporting. That’s what Rich McHugh, a veteran NBC News producer, who left NBC News' investigative unit recently, is telling news outlets. In response, an NBC News spokesperson said that "is an outright lie." Farrow ultimately took the story to The New Yorker, which published it in October 2017. (CNN)

In-N-Out Burger is in a political beef. California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman responded to the news that the California burger chain gave $25,000 to the California Republican Party with a tweet encouraging consumers to #BoycottInNOut. On Thursday, the state party’s comms director John Vigna said the chair’s tweet was "just his personal view" and the boycott isn’t being considered as an official California Democratic Party policy. In-N-Out EVP Arnie Wensinger responded by explaining that the company "made equal contributions to both Democratic and Republican" political action committees in California in 2018. (Los Angeles Times)

A lawsuit has been filed against Electronic Arts by gamer Jacob Mitich, who survived the Jacksonville, Florida Madden NFL 19 tournament shooting last Sunday. Electronic Arts, the tournament sponsor, plus the mall and restaurant where the event was held are being sued by Mitich who, according to his 49-page complaint, said he "trusted the event host and organizers, and believed that he was walking into a safe space." The complaint seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages. (Deadline)