The PR Week 8.30.2018: Brittany Hunley, EP+Co

The podcast team discusses how brands can do "weird" marketing the right way, Terminix's job offer to Manu Ginobili, Edelman's move to reimburse 66 women, and more.

Brittany Hunley, EP+Co’s VP and director of channel strategy, joins Diana Bradley and Thomas Moore on this week’s episode to discuss the trend of brands using "weird" humor to engage with consumers. Hunley discusses some of EP+Co’s recent client campaigns, such as Denny’s "accidental" press release stunt; and Deadpool 2’s Peter W.-focused social media campaign. She also shares her top tips for how brands can do "weird" marketing the right way.

The team also discussed the week’s top news in PR and communications, which includes Terminix's unexpected job offer to NBA player Manu Ginobili; Edelman's move to reimburse 66 women VPs paid less than men; State Street severing ties with Ogilvy; and a number of high-profile people moves.